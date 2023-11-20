Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 495.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

