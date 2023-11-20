Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $47.39 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

