Nerdy (NRDY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2023 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nerdy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $432.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nerdy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 15,160 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $75,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,713,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,032,151.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 over the last 90 days. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

