NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

