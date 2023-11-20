NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $27,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in NOV by 433.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NOV by 58.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after buying an additional 3,087,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $19.45 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

