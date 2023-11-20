NVIDIA (NVDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $492.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,292,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,199,837,000 after acquiring an additional 277,322 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 13,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

