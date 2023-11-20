Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 6,605 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,269,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 392,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,424,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,303,000 after acquiring an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 714,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $33.57 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

