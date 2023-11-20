Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

