Nwam LLC Has $215,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $214.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $218.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,264 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,692. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

