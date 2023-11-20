Nwam LLC Invests $203,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

