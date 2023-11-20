Nwam LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $813,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,822 shares of company stock worth $73,195,363. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.54 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.83, a P/E/G ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

