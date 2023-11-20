Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Snap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 136.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,613,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462,173 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,654 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.