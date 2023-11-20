Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 4,659 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

