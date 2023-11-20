Nwam LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $42.35 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

