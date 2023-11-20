Nwam LLC Sells 345 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $217.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

