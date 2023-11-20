Nwam LLC Takes $223,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 377,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,214,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 205,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,267,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

XBI opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

