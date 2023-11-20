Nwam LLC Takes $96,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 26.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 646,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 136,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 114,383 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

