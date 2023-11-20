Owen LaRue LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Owen LaRue LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 31,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 333,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,351,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

