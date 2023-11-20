Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

