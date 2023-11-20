Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 434 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 289.5% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,052,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

ULTA stock opened at $409.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.45. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.