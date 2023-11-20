Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 800 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $85.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

