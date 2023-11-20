Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $84.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

