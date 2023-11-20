Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $111.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

