Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 652,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $133,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $200.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

