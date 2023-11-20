Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 627 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 168.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE AAP opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

