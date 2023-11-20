Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.17, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.