Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.27 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $274.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.