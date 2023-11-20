Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $431,000 in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BILL by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.
Insider Transactions at BILL
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Price Performance
BILL stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.97. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 2 stocks that under-promised and over-delivered on their earnings
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 overlooked stocks that crushed earnings but traded lower
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 stocks that crushed earnings estimates and still tanked
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.