Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DE opened at $384.15 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.31.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

