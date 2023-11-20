Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 541.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5,585.9% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

