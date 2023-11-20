Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,512,000 after buying an additional 531,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 12,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

