Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PSX opened at $116.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

