PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $135.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

