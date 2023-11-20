Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.06% of Primerica worth $147,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Primerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PRI opened at $209.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.