PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. PropertyGuru Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGRU opened at $3.52 on Monday. PropertyGuru Group has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $572.28 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

