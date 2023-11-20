ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Stake Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 2.05% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONLN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 189,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 63,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

ONLN opened at $31.61 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $38.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

