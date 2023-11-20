Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 20 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Seaboard by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.7 %

SEB opened at $3,569.99 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,402.38 and a 12-month high of $4,090.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,816.59.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

