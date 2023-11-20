Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $205,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Newmont Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NEM opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

