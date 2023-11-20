Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. HSBC upped their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

