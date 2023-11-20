Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $260,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,461,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,229,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,462,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

