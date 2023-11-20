Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 518 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,164 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.