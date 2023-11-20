Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

