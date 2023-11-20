RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $206.81 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($9.27) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Bank of America cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

