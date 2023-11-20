Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 131,523 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131,523 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $12,833,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.27 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

