Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $195.19 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.92 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

