Shelton Capital Management Has $882,000 Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

