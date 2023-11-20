Shelton Capital Management Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

