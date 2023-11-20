Shelton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,883,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

