Shelton Capital Management Takes $1.19 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,522 shares of company stock valued at $283,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

