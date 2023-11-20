Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Nicholas John Anderson Buys 1,122 Shares

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,911 ($109.43) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($122,782.05).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 9,166 ($112.56) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,900 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £123.50 ($151.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,909.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is £100.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,136.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($141.23) to £111 ($136.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

